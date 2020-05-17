Indore: Finally, home delivery of fruits begins in city

Meeting a long-standing demand of people, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has finally started home delivery of fruits also from Sunday.

On the lines of grocery and vegetables, fruits are also being delivered to the houses through select grocers.

On Day 1 of the launch of the facility, IMC received as many as 11,391 orders from residents from different parts of the city.

“Of them, 5,081 orders were delivered to houses,” a press release issued by IMC stated.

The orders are being taken over phone by select grocers whose numbers were already shared with residents by IMC.

The grocer passes the orders to wholesale fruit sellers who at dedicated centres prepare fruit baskets and deliver it to door-steps via the same grocer.

There are two types of baskets – one of Rs 100 and another of Rs 250. The Rs 100 basket contains muskmelon and watermelon weighing 7 kg whereas Rs 250 basket has sweet lemon, papaya and mango.

The IMC had got total 4,952 orders for Rs 100 basket of which 2,596 were delivered. Similarly, the IMC had received total 6,439 orders for Rs 250 basket of which 2,485 were delivered.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that they have deployed at least one IMC employee at each centre to ensure that stale fruits are not put in fruit baskets.

She stated that they would add more fruits to the basket in days to come.

The facility of delivery of fruits at doorsteps has been started in all 19 zones under the municipal limits in Indore.

56 crates of bananas seized from house

Crackdown continued on people who were brining vegetables and fruits to the city without permission for sale on Sunday too. From a house in Madina Nagar, as many as 56 crates of bananas were seized. IMC got a tip off that Mohammad Zamil of Madina Nagar was selling fruits from house. When raided, crates of bananas were found which were sent to city zoo for animals' consumption. Similarly, IMC teams seized fruits and vegetables from super corridor and other parts which were brought to the city without permission for sale.