Indore: Final Dress Rehearsal Of Republic Day Ceremony Held | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The main function of Republic Day of the district will be organised at Nehru Stadium on Friday from 9 am where State Urban Development and Housing and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya will unfurl the National Flag. The final rehearsal for the function was conducted on Wednesday. Extensive preparations for this ceremony are going on. While reviewing the preparations at the stadium, collector Asheesh Singh instructed the officials that all preparations should be done in accordance with the dignity of the national festival.

During the final rehearsal held this morning at Nehru Stadium various platoons rehearsed the parade and marched to the tune of the band. Cultural programmes were also rehearsed. On this occasion, police commissioner Makarand Deouskar, additional collector Roshan Rai were also present.

Along with the parade, panoramic tableaux based on the schemes, programmes and achievements of the state government will be taken out by various departments in the ceremony.

Scheduled to commence at 9 o'clock, the main event will be led by Parade Commander IPS officer Karandeep Singh, with 2IC Subedar Gajendra Nigwal following closely. The parade will include various units such as RAPTC, First Battalion, Fifteenth Corps, District Police Force (Men and Women), Home Guard, Traffic Police, NCC Air Wing, NCC, Scouts and Guides, Student Police Cadet, RI Group, Shaurya Dal, and Srijan Dal, among others.

The Chief Minister's message will also be read out while school children will present cultural programmes based on patriotic songs. An important programme at the parade would be rewards given to officers, employees and institutions who have done excellent work throughout the year in the district.