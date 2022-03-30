Indore: File FIR against contractor of CT scan, MRI centre at MY Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner and chairman of the autonomous body of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Pawan Sharma, on Tuesday, ordered an FIR to be filed against the contractor of the CT scan and MRI Centre at MY Hospital for violating the terms and conditions of the contract.

Sharma was chairing the executive council meeting in which he also directed dean Dr Sanjay Dixit to submit a report about this within one day.

Meanwhile, various other issues were discussed, including the extension of the BMT unit at MY Hospital for three years. A decision to develop a sports complex in the medical college was also taken and approval for buying new equipment for the hospital was taken.

The divisional commissioner also discussed the budget of the Government Nursing College and the proposals for increasing the pay of guest faculty members and also about the insurance of the students.

Sharma also directed the dean of Khandwa Medical College to release an advertisement for filling the vacant posts in the college to develop it as an all-facility college and hospital.

