Indore: Fight over milk; Woman sets herself ablaze after argument with mom-in-law

Indore: A married woman allegedly set herself ablaze at her house in Aerodrome area and died during treatment at a city hospital on Friday night. Her family members alleged that she was being tortured by mother-in-law and husband. They said her in-laws added too much water to milk before serving it to her children. As a result, the woman suffered from depression.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Vinaya Makwana, a resident of Kalani Nagar. She was admitted in the hospital after she received burn injuries on Thursday. Since then, she was not in condition to give statement to police as she had received 90 per cent burns. Vinaya succumbed to injury late on Friday night at the hospital.

On Saturday, the autopsy was conducted at district hospital where family members of Vinaya alleged that she was being harassed by mother-in-law Geeta and husband Rakesh over a petty issue for a few months.

Sister’s husband Deepak Parihar alleged that Vinaya was harassed due to which she had earlier lodged a complaint with police. Mother-in-law Geeta used to give milk to Vinaya’s children after adding water, which often led to arguments with Geeta. Parihar said incident took place around 12.30 am on Thursday though her parents were informed at 4 am. Family members alleged that she was set on fire by in-laws as she was being harassed for many days.

However, father-in-law Kailash Makwana said his wife Geeta and Vinaya had an argument over some issue after which Vinaya set herself on fire. Kailash also received burn injury in hand while saving Vinaya. He said Vinaya had poured kerosene on her body and set herself ablaze within a minute. Her husband Rakesh also received burn injuries while saving her.

Police said investigation is on into the case and the statements of parents and in-laws are being taken to know the exact reason behind the incident.