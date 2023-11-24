 Indore: Fight Breaks Between 2 Families Over Garbage Dumping, 6 Injured In Azad Nagar; SC Family Alleges Casteism
Till date 14 FIRs have been registered by the victim family against the accused.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Indore: 6 People Of 2 Families Injured In Fight Over Unethical Garbage Dumping In Azad Nagar, Victim Alleges Casteism |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A strange incident of garbage dumping came to light in India’s cleanest city Indore. As many as as six people were injured after two families in city's Azad Nagar came face-to-face over 'inappropriate' waste disposal on Wednesday evening. An FIR has been registered against the accused, said Indore police. 

As per the information, the two families-- one of them belongs to lower caste, have an ongoing rivalry since 14 years. The family belonging to Schedules Class has accused the other family of dumping waste in front of their house regularly just to belittle them.

Lower Caste Family Alleges Casteism, Registered 14 FIRs In Past

According to the SC family, the other family has been dumping their garbage in front of the house intentionally, just because they belong to a different community. They also said, they have been facing this casteism against them for many years, due to which both the families used to fight frequently.

Also, a lot of efforts have been made by the sufferer family to stop the accused family from doing this. Till date 14 FIRs have been registered by the victim family against the accused but no positive response has been observed till now. 

Ultimately, the conflict brawled huge on Thursday and 6 people sustained serious injuries on their heads, faces, hands and body parts during the fight. 

Currently, an FIR has been registered on the matter in Azad Nagar police station. 

