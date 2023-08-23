Indore: FICCI FLO Organises August Gathering With ‘The Tribe’ | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): FICCI FLO organised their august gathering with a programme named “Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe” along with the non-FLO members on August 22.

The session was attended by people from all walks of life where more than 150 members and the tribe troop had planned fun activities in groups for members of all age groups. The day chair of the event was past chairperson FICCI FLO Indore Riya Chhabra.

The programme was conducted by Karan Sawhney, Robin Behl, Anushka Nandani, and Arya Talwalkar cofounders of “The Tribe-Fitness Studio” which has been co-founded by actress Kriti Sanon.

Chairperson Mamta Bakliwal said that the invitees are most accomplished fitness experts who look after fitness of people. She said, “The tribe is not a mere fitness studio. It’s a sanctum of energies.

It all began rather unintentionally when 3 friends, incidentally all fitness professionals got together to channelise their energies during the lockdown of 2020.”

The tribe troop trains many iconic celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Aditya Roy Kapur, Taapsee Pannu, Soha Ali Khan, Babil Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, stylist Mohit Rai, and Rashmika Mandanna. Members were extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to get trained by such accomplished professionals.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)