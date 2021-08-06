Indore: Festive atmosphere to mark ration distribution under Anna Yojana



Indore



The programme of distribution of ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be done in a festive atmosphere in the district today.

Extensive preparations have been made in the district. Minister in-charge and State Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra reviewed the preparations in a meeting held at collector's office on Friday. The Food Minister of Goa, Govind Gawade would be especially present in the main programme to be organised on Saturday at Musakhedi. Minister Dr Mishra will also be present. MP Shankar Lalwani, MLA Goa Legislative Assembly Praveen Jantaya and secretary Food and Civil Supplies Goa, Sanjay Jihad will also be present in the programme.