e-Paper Get App

Indore: Fest to mark Kabir's 625th 'manifest day'

Satlok Ashram built on five acres of land in village Kithoda on Sanwer Road was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Devotees of Sant Kabir |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The three-day Mahotsav organised by Munindra Charitable Trust was inaugurated by lighting 108 Akhand Jyoti on the occasion of the 625th 'manifest day' of Kabir Saheb. Satlok Ashram built on five acres of land in village Kithoda on Sanwer Road was also inaugurated on the occasion. A blood donation camp and mass marriage function were organised.

State coordinator of Nindra Charitable Trust Bhagat Vishnu Das and divisional coordinator Bhagat Sachin Das informed that about five and a half lakh devotees from the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Orissa, and Rajasthan have started coming to Indore to participate in the event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Fest to mark Kabir's 625th 'manifest day'

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: No permission for tomorrow's march by Congress to ED office

Delhi: No permission for tomorrow's march by Congress to ED office

Over 400 arrested after Friday protests in several states, more violence in West Bengal, Jharkhand...

Over 400 arrested after Friday protests in several states, more violence in West Bengal, Jharkhand...

WATCH: Demolition drive continues in UP's Prayagraj; house of JNU student leader’s father razed

WATCH: Demolition drive continues in UP's Prayagraj; house of JNU student leader’s father razed

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Two deaths reported in the city after four months

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Two deaths reported in the city after four months

Mumbai: Pumpkin-sized uterine mass removed from marathon runner

Mumbai: Pumpkin-sized uterine mass removed from marathon runner