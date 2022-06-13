Indore: Fest to mark Kabir's 625th 'manifest day'

Devotees of Sant Kabir |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The three-day Mahotsav organised by Munindra Charitable Trust was inaugurated by lighting 108 Akhand Jyoti on the occasion of the 625th 'manifest day' of Kabir Saheb. Satlok Ashram built on five acres of land in village Kithoda on Sanwer Road was also inaugurated on the occasion. A blood donation camp and mass marriage function were organised.

State coordinator of Nindra Charitable Trust Bhagat Vishnu Das and divisional coordinator Bhagat Sachin Das informed that about five and a half lakh devotees from the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Orissa, and Rajasthan have started coming to Indore to participate in the event.