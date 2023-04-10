Indore: Fees of Sindhu Shodh Peeth’s MA course reduced from Rs 40k to 20k

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The fees of the MA course being run by DAVV’s Sindhu Shodh Peeth has been reduced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000, announced minister of higher education Mohan Yadav on Saturday.

He made this announcement in a programme organised to mark Shaheed Hemu Kalani Janam Shatabdi Samaroh at DAVV auditorium.

Minister Yadav said that the Sindhi society gave brave warriors like Raja Dahir Sen to India. Lessons of Raja Dahir Sen and Hemu Kalani will soon be included in the syllabus for MA in Sindhu Shodh Peeth.

MP Shankar Lalwani said that the government is making constant efforts to promote Hindi language and culture. The budget of Sindhi Academy, which was Rs 30 lakh earlier, has been increased to Rs 5 crore. Sindhu Darshan Yatra which was stopped earlier has restarted and now 25,000 devotees are taken each year.

A play ‘Mokal De Amma’ which is based on the life and sacrifice of Shaheed Hemu Kalani was also organised on this occasion of ‘Sindhi Bhasha Diwas’.