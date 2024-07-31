Indore: Feeling Unwell, 55-Year-Old Woman Ends Her Life On Railway Track; Mutilated Body Recovered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old woman ended her life on railway track in Indore on Tuesday afternoon. She was not feeling well following which she laid on a railway track near Rajwada and a DEMU train crushed her to death. Her mutilated body was recovered from the tracks.

Preliminary investigation suggested that she took the drastic step as she was under treatment for a mental disorder.

According to GRP TI Sanjay Shukla, the deceased was identified as Shashikala Sharma, a resident of Vidhya Dham Colony. Her husband Vishnu Sharma told cops that Shashikala was suffering from a mental disease and her treatment was going on.

She was alone at home as her son and daughter were out of station. The son had left her at home for work in the morning after taking her to a doctor. She called her daughter around 1:30 pm and told her that she was feeling unwell, the daughter asked her to go outside for a walk to change her mood.

After an hour when her son contacted her, she told him that she was at Rajwada. She went to a railway track between the city's railway station and Saifee railway station and laid on the track. A demu train came around 3:15 which crushed her to death. The police began a probe and conducted the postmortem of the deceased.