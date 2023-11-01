 Indore: Feast Of All Saints Celebrated
Indore: Feast Of All Saints Celebrated

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Catholic Church celebrated the Feast of All Saints on Wednesday and will commemorate All Souls Day on Thursday.   Along with the Universal Church, Holy Mass was offered in the morning in all the churches of the city to celebrate the festival devotion. BA Alvares of Indore Christian Media Forum said that on Thursday, Holy Mass will be offered in all the churches for the repose of all the dead believers while celebrating All Souls Day.

After offering Holy Mass at Juni Indore cemetery at 3 pm, the graves will be blessed by sprinkling holy water. After offering Holy Mass at Kanchanbagh cemetery at 5 pm, the graves will be blessed by sprinkling holy water. The relatives of the departed believers will remember them in this Holy Mass as well as by decorating the graves of the deceased with flowers and lighted candles.

