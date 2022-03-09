e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:08 AM IST

Indore: Feasibility survey of three-tier elevated metro begins in city

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officers are carrying out the survey that is being carried out for the route along the BRTS corridor, Indore-Pithampur and Indore-Ujjain
Staff Reporter
Meeting of survey team for metro with MP Shankar Lalwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The feasibility survey of the three-tier elevated metro project has started in the city. The locations include the entire BRTS corridor, Indore to Pithampur and Indore to Ujjain. The survey is being done by teams of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

In the three-tier elevated metro project, mixed traffic will run on the street level, vehicles on the second tier and metro on the top. DMRC officials, who came for the survey, met MP Shankar Lalwani, and senior officials of Indore Metro Rail Project.

MP Lalwani informed that the city is one of the fastest-growing cities of the country and planning should be done keeping in view the traffic needs of the coming 30 years. Thus there is a need for an elevated corridor. The city is continuously growing towards Ujjain and also towards Pithampur. Thus easy transport facilities are necessary. Therefore, I suggested conducting a feasibility survey for a three-tier metro rail project in the city.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:09 AM IST
