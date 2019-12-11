Indore: Father, son hurt while trying to intervene in brothers’ fight

Indore: A father and son duo was injured when they tried to intervene in a fight between three bothers. The trio and two of their friends attacked them with sharp- edged weapons, injuring both of them. The condition of the father is serious.

Banganga police said the incident took place in Nandbagh Colony on Monday. Manoj Malviya, Mahesh Malviya and Dinesh Malviya sons of Dayaram Malviya, live in front of Ashok Maurya and his son Atul’s house.

The three Malviya brothers were fighting with each other when Ashok and Atul tried to intervene. Ashok told the three Malviya brothers to stop fighting, but the brothers started abusing Ashok. Soon the three brothers entered into a heated argument with Ashok.

Meanswhile,Arvind Yadav and Mukesh Yadav, who are friends of Malviya brothers joined the fracas and took out a knife and stabbed Ashok and the three brothers also attacked Ashok, stabbing him several times. Atul came to his father’s rescue, but he too was attacked.

Other neighbours came out and rescued the father and son duo. Police have arrested all the five accused on a complaint filed by Atul Maurya.