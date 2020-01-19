Indore: Father of five daughters hangs self

Indore: An man living in Chandan Nagar area sent his family to a wedding function at his in-laws' place and hanged himself on Saturday.

According to police, 45-year-old Rameshwar father Narottam Mansore who lived behind Paraspar garden, hanged himself in his house on Saturday evening. The incident came to light at 8 pm when nephew of deceased Sonu arrived to give tiffin to Rameshwar. When he did not open the door, Sonu peeped inside the house and found the body hung from ceiling.

Rameshwar is survived by his wife, five daughters and a son. He sent them to Barwah to attend the wedding. On receiving information of Rameshwar death, his wife left for Indore at night with relatives. Family members say they have no clue as to why Rameshwar hanged himself. He was quite excited to attend the wedding and had made all preparations.