Indore: Father Mathew To Be Consecrated As New Bishop Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bishop Chacko, SVD is to retire, after working for 16 years due to declining health. He tendered his resignation to the authorities well in advance. Reverend father Mathew Kuttikkal will be consecrated as the new bishop of Indore on Friday. This was stated in a press conference at Bishop House, Red Church on Thursday.

The Society of the Divine World abbreviated as SVD from the Latin name Societas Verbi Divini is commonly known as the Divine World Missionaries which initiated its missionary work in 1932 in Indore. The Bhopal archdiocese, as well as Ujjain, Khandwa, Jhabua and Indore regions lie under this jurisdiction.

Chacko was transferred from the Jhabua diocese to the Indore diocese in 2008 and since then has been managing the Indore diocese and has left no stone unturned in its development. Some notable contributions he has made include the establishment of the St. Paul Institute of Professional Studies, which has since evolved into an autonomous college accredited with an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. The founding of St. Francis Hospital and Research Centre near Ralamandal, the establishment of Atmadarshan TV and relocation of St. Paul primary school to a modern facility near the high school.

Though bishop Chacko was equally compassionate towards the poor and wealthy, his heart always remained sensitive and tender towards the underprivileged. He never returned anyone empty-handed when they approached him in need. Whether it was providing concessions in school fees or hospital bills and even during the pandemic his compassion by contributing significantly to education and healthcare was visible.

The new bishop stated that we will try to maintain the work of Chacko, as he was very active in media and society and also contributed to development work of society. He added that we both are from same state and place Kallorkad.