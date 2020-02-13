Indore: Fate of IDA swimming pool in deep confusion

Indore: The fate of the International Swimming Pool being constructed by Indore Development Authority (IDA) near Goyal Nagar remains uncertain thanks to the failure of the Sports and Youth Welfare department (SYWD), which has agreed to purchase the pool, to provide details of the changes it wants in the project.

In November 2019, the SYWD had told the IDA that they wanted certain changes in the project but till date they have failed to give the official letter about the changes being sought. As a result, the IDA has gone slow on the project and is unsure whether they should invest more in the project before getting a go-ahead from the SYWD, as they fear that they might have to break some portions of the construction to meet SYWD’s requirements.

IDA started the project in November 2017, but as it neared completion they realised that they won’t be able to run it properly. Fortunately, the SYWD agreed to buy the swimming pool in August.