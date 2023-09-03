Indore: Fate Led Him To Mhow, Now He Has Fallen In Love With It

Colonel Dhiraj Shah and his wife Joyce |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow, at India’s core, is more than a location. It’s a heaven for Indian Army veterans drawn by shared experiences and bonds. This article explores their reason for making Mhow their home. This is the third and concluding part of a three-part series.

In a candid conversation with Free Press, Indian Army veteran Colonel Dhiraj Shah shares his unique journey of settling in Mhow, a town that embraced him with open arms and became his forever home. Leaving his hometown in Gaya, Bihar, Colonel Shah had initially considered Pune as his settling ground. However, fate had other plans, leading him to Mhow.

"I purchased a plot in Mhow without even seeing it," Colonel Shah recalls with a chuckle. "It was a leap of faith that turned out to be the best decision of my life." In 2004, his professional path led him to Mhow, where he built a dream home in 2005. "The decision felt right from the moment I stepped here."

When asked about reasons for choosing Mhow over his hometown or Pune, he speaks with evident affection. "Mhow is among the best army stations with three premier training institutions of the Indian Army (Infantry School, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) and Army War College), providing exceptional facilities for veterans. The top-notch hospital, schools, canteen facilities and shopping centres create an environment of convenience and camaraderie."

Colonel Shah's fondness for Mhow goes beyond the amenities. "The environment here is simply unparalleled. The serenity of the surroundings and the town's vibrant culture offers a perfect blend; even my family loves to visit here."

He terms the people of Mhow as "the icing on the cake," highlighting the deep respect they hold for every uniformed and non-uniformed army officer. His sentiments were also echoed by his wife Joyce Shah (hailing from Jammu and Kashmir), who has also fallen in love with Mhow.

As we wrap up the conversation, Colonel Dhiraj Shah's story becomes a testament to the magnetic pull of Mhow.

Concluded

