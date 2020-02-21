Indore: Fasts, prayers & celebrations on Mahashivratri

Indore: With fasts and prayers, chants and celebrations, the wedding day of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati was celebrated in the city on Tuesday. Devotees formed long queues at Shiv temples from morning till late night to pay obeisance to divine couple and sought blessings.
Celebrations in the city began with abhishek by offering milk, honey, ghee, curd, and sandalwood paste to Lord Shiva.
A marriage procession of Lord Shiva was taken out from Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple in which large number of women devotees and children took part. Tableaux on 12 Jyotirlings, public welfare schemes and tribal dance were main attractions. The procession began after 21-gun salute.
Elsewhere, religious procession was taken out to celebrate Lord’s wedding. People dressed as ghosts and spirits, eunuchs and celestial nymphs were baraatis. On the occasion, prasad of bhang was also distributed in temples.
A large procession was taken out from Mahakaleshwar Marg to Baneshwar Kund. It was organised by Namo Navagraha Shani. Shivadham Gengeshwar Jyotirling temple at Pardeshipura, Gopeshwar Mahadev temple in Gandhi Hall, Jabreshwar Mahadev temple at Rajwada, Indreshwar Mahadev temple at Pandrinath and Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple on Annapurna Road received large number of devotees since early morning.
Khajrana temple priest Satpal Bhatt said over 30 tonne of sabudana khichdi was distributed in the temple premises. “The prasad distribution continued till late night,” he said. Celebrations were also held at Bhilatdev temple and Dharawara Dham.
