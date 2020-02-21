Indore: Fasts, prayers & celebrations on Mahashivratri

Indore: With fasts and prayers, chants and celebrations, the wedding day of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati was celebrated in the city on Tuesday. Devotees formed long queues at Shiv temples from morning till late night to pay obeisance to divine couple and sought blessings.

Celebrations in the city began with abhishek by offering milk, honey, ghee, curd, and sandalwood paste to Lord Shiva.

A marriage procession of Lord Shiva was taken out from Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple in which large number of women devotees and children took part. Tableaux on 12 Jyotirlings, public welfare schemes and tribal dance were main attractions. The procession began after 21-gun salute.