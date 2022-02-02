Indore: Fashion designer hangs herself in the bathroom

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old fashion designer allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the bathroom at her home on Tuesday evening, the police said on Wednesday. She left behind a suicide note but did not mention the reason for her taking such an extreme step. The police are taking down the statements of members of her family.

Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the deceased had been identified as Durgesh Nandini, a resident of the Shriyantra Nagar area of the city. She went into her bathroom, asking her parents not to disturb her as she was going for a bathe.

When she did not come out of the bathroom even after more than an hour had passed, her parents knocked on the door. After they did not get any reply from within, the family broke open the door and found her hanging. They immediately took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. Dudhi said that nothing that could help establish the reason for the extreme step had been recovered from the spot.

A suicide note was said to have been recovered from the spot in which she asked her brother to take care of their parents. She mentioned that she was the only person responsible for her taking such an extreme step.

‘A probe is on’

‘The statements of her parents are yet to be recorded. Her father lives in an African country and had returned home a few days ago. We’ve registered a case and started investigations’ — Santosh Dudhi, Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:33 PM IST