Indore: Fashion designer commits suicide, asks parents 'Don't disturb her'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old fashion designer allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling in her bathroom late Tuesday evening, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Bhanwarkuan locality, the officer added.

The fashion designer identified as Durgesh Nandani went to her bathroom, asking her parents for not disturbing as she was going to take bath.

When she didn’t come out of bathroom for more than hour, her parents knocked at door. Since, she didn’t respond, they broke open the door and found her hanging. They immediately took her to nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

In-charge of Bhanwarkuan police station, Santosh Dudhi said that nothing that could help to establish the reason for extreme step was recovered from spot.

“The statements of her parents are yet to be recorded. Her father lives in an African country and had returned home few days ago. We have registered a case and started investigation,” he said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 05:11 PM IST