Indore: Farmhouse of man accused of raping, torturing wife razed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The illegal farmhouse of a real estate businessman accused of torturing and raping his wife was demolished by the district administration in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The businessman, along with four associates, had tortured his wife, gang-raped her and indulged in unnatural sex, police said, adding that all five were arrested on Sunday after the Chhattisgarh-based woman lodged a complaint.

The farmhouse is spread on an area of one lakh square feet, of which about 27,000 square feet is illegally constructed, and it appears it was being used for immoral activities, a sub divisional magistrate (SDM) said.

A probe against the illegality of the farmhouse was already underway.

"The demolition of the farmhouse is a clear message to criminals having a crooked mentality," Indore collector Manish Singh said.

As per the FIR, the accused got in touch with the woman through a matrimonial website and married her despite being already married. The woman has alleged her husband and his associates have gang-raped her and indulged in unnatural sex many times between November, 2019 and 2021.

They also tortured her by singeing her private parts with cigarettes, beating her and issuing death threats, she has told police.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:51 PM IST