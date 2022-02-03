Indore: Farmers’ online registration to commence on February 5

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Online registration of farmers for selling their wheat on support price will begin on February 5 in the district. For the convenience of farmers, arrangements have been made for online registration. Sixty-one centres have been set up for registration.

In the Rabi marketing year 2022-’23, the registration of farmers for procurement of wheat on support price will start on February 5 and will continue till March 5. In addition to 61 centres in the district, MP Online, Kiosk, Common Service Centre, Lok Seva Kendra, MP Farmers can also register through Kisan App. But the registration of forest rights-holder farmers will be done only at the registration centre established at the committee level.

The process of authorising Online Kiosk, Common Service Centre, Public Service Centre as a centre for the work of farmers’ registration has been prescribed. The organisation concerned will have to apply in the prescribed format on the portal to work as a farmers’ registration centre, in which the of the institution will have to register.

In the registration, the name of the organisation, the registration number and the operator’s name, address, mobile number, Aadhaar number, e-mail ID, and so forth will have to be entered. Along with this, the verification of operator will be done through e-KYC and OTP. The copy of the registration authorisation letter of the organisation concerned will have to be scanned and uploaded. If the details entered by the DSO on the respective portals are found eligible after examining the documents, approval will be given to the institution concerned as the registration centre on the e-procurement portal.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:46 AM IST