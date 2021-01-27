Indore: Farmer’s immolation bid in CM meeting foiled

Dewas: Chaos prevailed in CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s public meeting after alleged self-immolation bid by a farmer in Dewas.

The incident was reported at 4.45 pm on Wednesday, when the CM was addressing the meeting. Kumriya village’s Anup Singh Hada (48) son of Feran Singh, doused self in kerosene. However, before he could light a match stick, alert cops swooped on him and thwarted his bid. Anup Singh, who was in tears, accused Ashta SDOP of forcibly taking away 3 tractors, including one owned by him on Jan 24. He claimed that on Jan 25, he lodged his complaint to Dewas SP as his village falls under Dewas jurisdiction, but no avail. Owing to official apathy and his inability to get his tractor back, he decided to take the extreme step in CM’s meeting to bring his plight to his notice.