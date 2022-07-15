Indore: Farmers’ alert about usage of chemicals on soya crop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr D Billore, director-in-charge of the Indian Institute of Soyabean Research (IISR), has said that this year, sowing has been done for a long time, due to which problems of pests and diseases have got a congenial environment for a longer period to proliferate. Thus, farmers must be cautioned not to use two chemicals which are not recommended for the soyabean crop.

Dr Billore was addressing an online scientists-farmers interactive session on Thursday. It was organised by the IISR for soya farmers jointly with the Agricultural Training and Management Agency (ATMA) Project, department of agriculture, Solidaridad, Bhopal, and ITC Limited, Madhya Pradesh.

More than 2,000 soya growers form major soyabean growing states, such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, attended the event in which the institute scientists delivered a technical message on adopting preventive measures for management of weeds, insects and pests and diseases in the coming days. The programme was simultaneously webcast through social media channels of the ICAR-IISR, especially on its Facebook page, Telegram and YouTube channel and zoom platform.

At the initial session of this discussion, Dr BU Dupare, principal scientist (Agriculture Extension) of the institute, explained the importance of the expected incidence and different insects over longer period on account of different planting dates, favouring more life cycles and resulting in yield losses and increased cost. At the outset, the event’s co-organisers, especially Dr Suresh Motwani of Solidaridad, Rakesh Mohan Yadav of ITC Limited, and Shirley Thomas, project director, ATMA, of the disrict gave their feedback on the present crop condition in their respective areas.

Dr RK Verma, scientist (Agronomy) discussed different ways of managing the weeds, including recommended herbicides to be applied after 15-20 days of sowing for weed management. He suggested the use of Imazthapyr@ 1litre/ha and Imazethapyr+Imazamax100g/hafor the control of broad- and narrow-leaf weeds. Dr Lokesh Kumar Meena, scientist (Entomology), in his brief address, suggested spraying of Chloratreniliprol(150 ml/ha) for the control of pests, such as the blue beetle, linseed caterpillar and white fly in the early stages of the soybean crop. Dr Laxman Singh Rajput, scientist (Plant Disease Physiology) said that, due to excessive rainfall at this time, such diseases as collar rot and Rhizoctonia aerial blight occur in the roots of the plant, for which the Hexaconazole and Propiconazole solutions should be used.

Renoved entomologist Dr Amar Nath Sharma said, this year, farmers need to be alert. According to him, this is a very suitable time for farmers to simultaneously spray an insecticide called Chlorantraniliprol while spraying weedicides for weed control, so that along with weed control, the crop can be protected from the outbreak of leaf-eating insects for the next one month.