Indore: Farewell to single-use plastic with poha party today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans can’t resist their urge to have poha. Knowing that Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has thrown up a big poha party at Dussehra Maiden on Sunday for appealing to people not to use single-use plastic.

“From 6 am to 8 am, the biggest ever poha party has been organised at Dussehra Maiden along with a farewell party of single-use plastic,” said Swachhata in-charge Ashwini Shukla.

He stated that mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh have appealed to the public to participate in the party in large numbers.

Single-use plastic was banned in the city three years ago but it is still being used by many.

While IMC continues to crack down on sellers and users of single-use plastic, the ban remains partially ineffective.

So, IMC has thought of encouraging people to stop using single-use plastic and banned plastic on their own.

For this, the poha party has been thrown so that people in large numbers can gather and they can be sensitised about the harmful effect of single-use plastic.

Activities like Zumba dance, sports activities, kid's play area etc will be conducted for the youth and children at the venue.

On this occasion, along with public representatives, various residents’ organisations and others will also be present.

IMC RAID

IMC raided six shops and godowns in Ranipura area and seized non-standard polythene carry bags weighing 250 kg. The raid was conducted at United Sales, Satnam Traders, New Lakshmi Agency, Royal Traders and Budani Traders. A fine of Rs 1.40 lakh was imposed on the hoarders.

