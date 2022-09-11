Indore: Family creates ruckus at Medanta Hospital after patient’s death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members created ruckus at Medanta Hospital after the death of a patient alleging negligence in treatment by the doctors on Saturday. They alleged that the patient was admitted to the hospital for more than a month but doctors suddenly declared him dead on Saturday morning.

The enraged family members had also closed the main entrance of the hospital while protesting. Later, police had to intervene to pacify the family members and handed over the body to them.

According to the agitating family members, their patient Dinesh Upadhyaya (45), a resident of Rewa was admitted to the hospital on August 2. “The patient was admitted to the hospital on August 2. He had some cardiac problems after which he was initially taken to Getwell Hospital in Mhow and then to ESIC Hospital from where he was referred to Medanta Hospital,” the deceased’s nephew said.

He also added that Dr Sapdeep Shrivastava performed bypass surgery on the patient after which he was recovering but later the doctors went through a test and said that the patient had liver and renal failure.

“The patient had recovered but the doctors gave him wrong treatment and kept him in the hospital unnecessarily,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr Sandeep Shrivasatava said that the patient was suffering from hepatorenal syndrome due to which his liver and kidney were also affected.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Sanjay Geed said that there was no negligence in the treatment and the family was also informed regularly about the line of treatment.

“It was the emotions of the family after their patient’s death. We pacified them after which the family left the hospital with the body,” Dr Geed said. No police complaint was lodged regarding the matter.

Ruckus at Mahavir Hospital

Family members of a 33-year-old man created ruckus at Mahavir Hospital in Dwarkapuri area on Saturday evening. They alleged that their patient Manoj, a resident of Sagar Palace Colony was admitted to the hospital for surgery to remove stones but he could not come out of the operation theatre alive. The family also lodged a police complaint regarding the matter.