Indore: Family catches daughter's kidnapper, strips him naked and beats him

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A family caught a man who allegedly abducted their 12-year-old daughter stripped him naked, garlanded him with shoes and thrashed him in Indore's Bhuri Tekri limits Kanadia Police Station area. After being caught, a bystander captured the video of the thrashing and made it viral on social media.

After the video surfaced, the police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, a 12-year-old girl suddenly disappeared from home. After which the relatives started searching for the minor in the vicinity and found the accused. Enraged, the family members stripped him naked and beat him fiercely. The family alleged that the accused Hrithik, had lured the girl and kidnapped her.