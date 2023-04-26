 Indore: Family catches daughter's kidnapper, strips him naked and beats him
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Family catches daughter's kidnapper, strips him naked and beats him

Indore: Family catches daughter's kidnapper, strips him naked and beats him

The video of which is taking rounds on social media.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A family caught a man who allegedly abducted their 12-year-old daughter stripped him naked, garlanded him with shoes and thrashed him in Indore's Bhuri Tekri limits Kanadia Police Station area. After being caught, a bystander captured the video of the thrashing and made it viral on social media.

After the video surfaced, the police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Notably, a 12-year-old girl suddenly disappeared from home. After which the relatives started searching for the minor in the vicinity and found the accused. Enraged, the family members stripped him naked and beat him fiercely. The family alleged that the accused Hrithik, had lured the girl and kidnapped her.

Read Also
Indore: Man killed, two others injured in group attack
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CBN continues anti-drug operations in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: CBN continues anti-drug operations in Neemuch

Indore: Family catches daughter's kidnapper, strips him naked and beats him

Indore: Family catches daughter's kidnapper, strips him naked and beats him

Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old girl shot dead in Dhar in broad daylight

Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old girl shot dead in Dhar in broad daylight

Madhya Pradesh: Machhliya Ghat to be ready by Aug, will cut travel time between Jhabua & Indore to...

Madhya Pradesh: Machhliya Ghat to be ready by Aug, will cut travel time between Jhabua & Indore to...

MP: Bodies of three sisters found in well in Dhar, mother missing

MP: Bodies of three sisters found in well in Dhar, mother missing