Indore: Falling water level in lakes of city may make it hard to quench thirst

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the scorching heat this summer, the lakes near the city are swiftly drying up. As the mercury shoots past the 42-degree-Celsius mark, the water levels of these lakes are a clear indicator of the water scarcity that the city may soon face. One of the most prominent lakes of the city, Badi Bilawali, with a capacity of 34 feet, could dry up soon as it has a mere water level of 19 feet.

Concerns over availability of water for the residents are rising as many areas still do not have a Narmada water connection and are mostly dependent on water tanker facilities. Other lakes, such as Yashwant Sagar, Chhoti Bilawali, Bada, Chhota Sirpur, Pipliyala and Limbodi, are gradually shrinking to half their original capacity. Bore-wells, step-wells, and other sources of water are expected to dry up soon due to the heat and global warming effects and the city is clearly on the brink of a major water crisis.

Residents of the the 418 VIP Paraspar Nagar Scheme and nearby areas have complained about water scarcity to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and claimed that they have not been provided water facilities for the past 2 weeks; and, even if the water is supplied, it lasts only 10 minutes. People of the housing societies at the Bypass are not provided with the facility of Narmada water supply and depend totally on water tankers.

The water level at prominent lakes of Indore:

Lakes. Water level (present) (in feet) Capacity (in feet)

Yashwant Sagar 14 19

Badi Bilawali 19 34

Choti Bilawali 0 12

Bada Sirpur 9 25

Chota Sirpur 11 13

Pipliyala 14 22

Limbodi 0 16

