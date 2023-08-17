Indore: Fake Robbery Story Goes Kaput, Master-mind Held With 2 Friends | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delivery boy with the help of his two friends cooked a fake robbery story to pocket collection money. They were arrested after police saw through their scheme. An old country-made pistol and cash was recovered. Further investigation is underway.

Raoji Bazaar police station in-charge Amod Singh Rathore said that trader Ansh Talreja lodged a complaint stating that Manoj Aditya of Chhoti Khajrani had been working in his firm SD Agency as delivery boy for the last two years. He used to deliver chocolates and paan masala to shops.

On August 15, he had sent Manoj to collect money from some traders. Traders informed Talreja that they had given money to Manoj. Later, Manoj told Talreja that he was robbed of Rs 41,000 and gold ring by some robbers at gun and knife point near Luniapura Kabristan.

After asking Manoj to reach police station, Talreja also headed towards it. As Talreja was not able to digest Manoj’s claim, police registered a case under Section 408 of the IPC. A team led by TI Rathore was constituted by senior officials to crack the case.

During subsequent interrogation, Manoj allegedly confessed to his crime and told the police that he had given money to his friend Mohit Iklade. After being arrested, Mohit told the police that Manoj had given him money, gold ring and pistol which he later handed over to the police.

Mohit’s another friend Gautam Arande too was arrested for selling country-made gun to Manoj for Rs 5,000.

