Indore: Fake police dupe retired mandi secretary of gold chain, ring

Indore: Miscreants posing themselves as police duped a retired mandi secretary of valuables worth thousands of rupees in Dwarkapuri on Friday. Police could not find the accused till Saturday night.

Police station incharge Rupesh Dubey said the incident took place in Reti Mandi at 8.30 am when retired mandi secretary Chandrakant Joshi, a resident of Suryadev Nagar, was on a morning.

Joshi in his complaint stated that he was returning home when two men on a bike stopped him and told him that they are policemen and are checking the area.

They told him that a criminal incident had taken last night and therefore he should not move around wearing gold ornaments. They scared him and told him to keep gold chain and gold ring in handkerchief, go home and keep them in a safe place.

Sources claimed that Joshi who doubted accused asked them to show their identity cards. When they showed it, Joshi gave his gold chain, ring, wallet and his wrist watch to them.

The miscreants tied the valuables in Joshi’s handkerchief. The accused also told him to not to take walk in the area as the area is not safe for elderly people.

After they left, Joshi checked his handkerchief and found the valuables missing. He also searched for accused in the area. Later, he informed his family members about the incident and reported the matter to police.

Police said a case under Section 420 of IPC has been registered against unidentified accused. No CCTVs were found installed near the spot. However, police are examining CCTVs of other places and exit points to identify the accused.