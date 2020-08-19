Indore: Fake pesticide production unit raided, 1000-litre chemical recovered

After the information, the crime branch accompanied by the Agriculture Department team and Lasudia police team raided the godown. The team found that the fake pesticide used in the farming is being prepared there by one Ramkumar Choudhary, a resident of Pachal Compound Dewasnaka. Choudhary was preparing pesticides, insecticides etc without any license or eligibility. He was also supplying the products to the other states. Choudhary was detained by the police and he is being questioned.

ASP Dandotiya said that the man was using the label of Supercrop Agrochemicals, Bharatpur (Rajasthan), Gujarat Bio insecticide Ahmedabad and Pithampur and Hindustan Crop Chemical and fertilizer (Gujarat). The labels were printed by him at the godown.

The team recovered 1000 litres of insecticide chemical, raw material, empty bottles, labels of the companies and the machine used in printing the labels from the spot. The team also took the samples from there and Lasudia police station staff registered a case against the person.