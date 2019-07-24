Indore: Fake Paytm executive dupes man of Rs 2.28 lakh

Indore: A 42-year-old man, in Bhanvarkuan area on Monday, was duped of Rs 2,28,916 by an imposter who presented himself as a customer care executive from Paytm app.

According to police, Sandeep Chaubey, 42, made an online transaction in which he paid Rs 280. After 10 minutes he received a call from a person who identified himelf as Abdul Aleem Sirdar.

He told Sandeep that he didn't received the payment amount and asked him to share his Paytm account details. He called him back after sometime and asked him to give bank account details so he will add refund money to it.

On trusting Abdul, Sandeep gave the details. But after half an hour Sandeep received a message that Rs 50,000 were debited from his account. He called Abdul again sharing his problem. Abdul told him that he will help him and check the details of the transfer, police said.