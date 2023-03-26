Indore: Fair to promote millets at Chhapan Dukan on April 1

Representative Image | Pixabay (Millet grains)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Eat Right Millets mela and walkathon will be organised by district administration and food security administration at Chhapan Dukan on April 1. Walkathon will be held on from 7:00 am onwards.

It will commence from Chhapan Dukan and return to the same place after passing from Lantern Square and High Court. Similarly, Eat Right Millets mela will be organised at Chhapan Dukan from 2 pm to 9 pm on April 1.

The purpose of Eat Right Millets mela is to promote the use of coarse grains (Shri Anna) among the public, as well as to provide a platform to those who sell millets-related food items and also those who consume millets. Slogans, posters, millets-based recipes, Zumba, cultural programme, rangoli, and discussion on the consumption of coarse grains by experts will be the main attractions in the millets mela. The slogan competition and poster competition are online, whose detailed information can be obtained from the Facebook page of Brick Right Indore.

The year 2023 has been declared by the United Nations General Assembly as the International Year of Millets. “The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed the ministries and departments in this regard to initiate activities, programmes and projects to promote and popularise the use of millets,” a release issued by district administration said.