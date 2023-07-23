Indore: Failure Is A Stepping Stone To Success: Professor Himanshu Rai | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Drawing attention to the common apprehension towards failure, Prof Himanshu Rai, director, Indore Institute of Management Indore said, "We should not view failure as a setback but as a stepping stone to success.”

IIM Indore welcomed the 19th batch of the post graduate programme for working executives in Mumbai – PGPMX on July 22. The batch was inaugurated by Prof Rai heralding the beginning of an enriching and transformative journey for 35 participants (7 females, 28 male participants). Prof Mit Vachhrajani, chair – PGPMX was also present on occasion.

Rai encouraged the new batch to adopt a fearless mindset that embraces experimentation and risk taking. He then delved into the institute's commitment to world-class academic standards and the significance of continuous learning.

"Our faculty brings a wealth of wisdom, and we believe that the flow of knowledge should be multi-directional. Thus, in this fast-paced and ever-changing world, remaining open to continuous learning, unlearning, and relearning is paramount for staying at the forefront of knowledge and innovation", he advised.

He added "I encourage this batch to seize the opportunity to be part of this revolutionary change and leverage their knowledge to contribute to the betterment of society." He urged the new batch to lead with compassion, resilience, and grit.

"As you embark on this transformative journey, keep your hearts and minds open, and strive to create the world you have envisioned for yourselves and future generations.

Be compassionate to those around you, and utilise your knowledge and skills to make a positive impact on the lives of those who are less privileged. This sense of meaningfulness will elevate your accomplishments to greater heights", he said.

Prof Mit Vacchrajani emphasised the holistic development that the PGPMX programme offers. "This programme not only enhances your professional acumen but also shapes your personality and broadens your perspective," he said. "Embrace curiosity and be lifelong learners to unlock a multitude of rewards in intellectual growth and personal achievements", he said.

The batch profile is as follows:

Ed. Background No. of Participants

BE/B.Tech. 18

B.Sc. 7

B.Com 7

BA 2

BCA 1

Total 35

* Average Work-ex: 12.5 years

* Average Age: 35 years

