Indore: Fag end monsoon showers drench many parts of city

Indore: Light rains in the evening on Thursday provided relief to the people from the heat and humidity which irked them throughout the day.

The sky remained clear since morning and the temperature reached maximum to 31.2 degrees Celsius (two degrees Celsius below the normal) coupled with the humidity of 85 per cent.

However, the weather took a U-turn in the evening as the sky got enveloped by dark clouds and it rained making way for a pleasant night.

Rains were heavy in the western part of the city while the eastern part had to satisfy with light showers. Meanwhile, the regional meteorological department officials said that withdrawal of southwest monsoon has started and has already withdrawn from most of the northern part of the country and western part of the state.

“Monsoon withdrawal has been started but it will take around two days for its withdrawal from Indore region. Till then, the city would witness drizzles and showers,” met officials said.

The city has recorded as much as 53.2 inches rainfall in the season which is second highest in last 25 years after 2013.