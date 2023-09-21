 Indore: Factory Owner Booked For Employee’s Death At Work
Indore: Factory Owner Booked For Employee’s Death At Work

Neeraj Dhakad was employed in a plastic factory in Sector-B on Sanwer Road area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the protest by family members of an employee of a plastic factory while working there the police registered a case under section 304 of the IPC against the factory owner on Wednesday. 

According to the police, Neeraj Dhakad was employed in a plastic factory in Sector-B on Sanwer Road area. He was working as a machine operator in the factory for more than a week even though he had no technical knowledge. He had received a critical injury on his head and died a couple of days ago.

During the investigation, police came to know that the factory owner Mohammad Tariq knew that Neeraj had no technical knowledge to operate the machine and registered a case against him. The factory owner is absconding and a search is on for him.

Sources claimed that a person associated with a political party and a community along with the family members of the deceased had created a ruckus at the police station demanding strict action against the factory owner so the police have registered a case against the factory owner and said that the investigations are on into the case.  

