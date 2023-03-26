Indore: Factory of bhang pills raided, goods worth Rs 2L recovered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Saturday raided a factory and nabbed the owner for illegally preparing bhang pills there in the Annapurna police station jurisdiction. About 8 quintals of bhang pills worth Rs 2 lakh were recovered and the factory was sealed for further investigation.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that bhang pills were illegally prepared by a person in a factory in Vishwakarma Nagar. The pills with the name Tarang Vijaywati Ayurvedic Aushadhi were prepared and packed in the factory for sale.

The crime branch team gathered more information about the factory and raided it on Saturday. The officials caught the owner named Gopal Dhanotiya from there. They found Bhang pills packed in the wrapper and machines for preparing them. The accused could not show licence or any documents for the preparation of the same.

The accused is being questioned for the involvement of other people in the preparation of pills and their sources of the same.