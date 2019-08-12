Indore: Factory employee booked for death of six-year-old boy

Indore: An employee of Porridge (Daliya) factory was booked in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy in the factory under Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday.

The employee had allegedly forced compressed air in his mouth due to which his abdomen swollen and he died during the treatment in the hospital a few days ago.

According to the police, the incident took place at the factory in Udyog Nagar, Palda area on July 28. Kanha (6), son of Ramchandra, was playing with other children in the factory when he reached near the employee Amar Vehera, a resident the employees’ quarters in the factory premises, and asked about compressor machines.

Kanha’s elder sister had informed the police that Amar has forced compressed air in Kanha’s mouth after which his condition started deteriorating and he passed stool in his pant. He was later rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment on the same day.

Investigating officer ASI Madhukar Vishwakarma said that the statements of factory employees and witnesses was taken after the incident. They told that compressed air was forced in Kanha’s mouth due to which his abdomen was swollen and he received internal injury and later he died.

After the statements, the accused Amar Vehera was booked under Section 304-A of IPC and further investigation is underway.

The police said that Kanha’s father Ramchandra is employed in the same factory and they were staying in the accommodation provided by the factory owner.