Indore

Updated on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 12:34 AM IST

Indore: Externed accused arrested

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Joint team of Crime Branch and Sadar Bazar police on Saturday arrested a criminal, who was externed by the district administration for his involvement in the criminal activities in the city.

According to the police, information was received that the accused named Avesh alias Cheena was seen near Malhar Ashram. The police team rushed there and caught the accused after cordoning off the area.

The accused was externed from the district on August 12 for six months but the accused violated the order and he was still in the city. The accused was handed over to Sadar Bazar police station staff for further action. The accused has 11 criminal cases registered against him.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 12:34 AM IST
