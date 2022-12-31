e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Extensive city branding planned

Indore: Extensive city branding planned

Saturday, December 31, 2022
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Extensive city branding will be done through competitions on social media and through other activities during the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference. Also, selfie points will be installed at places. All these were discussed at a meeting organised on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by the information technology committee in-charge, Rajesh Udawat.

Udawat reviewed the works under the city-wide branding during the PBD Conference with the committee members, including councillors and IMC officers among others.

He discussed in detail about the city branding arrangements at various places of Indore. Coordination with selected agencies and planning for social media were also discussed.

In the meeting, it was decided to shoot creative videos, blogs and hold competitions on social media. Also, a selfie-point at the venue, exhibitions, installation of suitable LED walls with proper arrangement of audio/visual material to be displayed on LED screens related to the branding were discussed.

Preparation of publicity campaigns for PBD events through the media along with designing of advertisements, scheduling of advance action, branding work on hoardings, road maps signages etc in the city were also taken up.

Keeping in view the PBD Conference, the city decoration and beautification, lighting all across, traffic management, transport system, media management, city heritage walks, water-related arrangements and other issues were also taken up.

