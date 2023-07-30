 Indore: ‘Extend Railway Line Up To Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga’
Indore: ‘Extend Railway Line Up To Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has demanded that the railway line should be extended from Omkareshwar Road railway station to Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga.

Mahajan placed this demand before railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav through a letter.

She has suggested that under the ongoing Mhow and Sanawad gauge conversion project, Omkareshwar Road railway station is being renovated.

From the railway station, the distance of Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is about 12 km. Mahajan has suggested that a new rail route should be laid from the present Omkareshwar Road Station to Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga. It will make travelling of pilgrims convenient even at night. She mentioned that earlier similar effort was made to connect Shirdi directly by the railway line. The work of connecting the Khatushyam temple with the rail route is underway.

Following the completion of the installation of a colossal statue of Aadi Shankaracharya and the construction of ‘Oneness Dham’ on Omkar Parvat in Omkareshwar, the flow of pilgrims would increase exponentially. Looking at these developments, it would be better to connect Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga directly with the main line.

article-image

