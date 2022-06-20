Indore: 'Expressions are language of feelings & emotions', says soft skill expert

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Expressions are the language of feelings and emotions. So one should not hesitate to express. Your good expressions may cheer others and your sad expression may make others suggest ways to come out of your sadness.



Ritu Kukreja, a certified image consultant and a soft-skill trainer from the city said this while holding a session at IMA. The topic was ‘Power of Emotions and Expressions’. The session was moderated by Akhilesh Khandelwal, executive council member of IMA.



She said that during the session, we laid emphasis on different levels of understanding and addressing why an individual is saying or acting how they do. Focusing on Bernes Transactional Analysis we deep-dived into the different ego states of an individual.



She talked about the importance of emotions and the best possible way to express emotions. She helped in understanding the different ego states in a human. Listening to your partner strengthens relationships and

demonstrates attentiveness, caring, and respect. Listening is more than just hearing.



While doing the activities with the couple present in the session she talked about effective communication via charades. When playing charades, players have to communicate using other forms of non-verbal communication. The more you play these games and see how other people interpret body language and actions, the better your non-verbal communication skills will become