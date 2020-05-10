Indore: Export oriented units may re-open, assures Collector, industrialists meet Singh, put forth their demands

Indore: The Export Oriented units of the city and of Pithampur may re-open very soon. District Collector Manish Singh has assured to take an initiate in this issue.

Under the chairmanship of MP Shankar Lalwani, Collector Manish Singh, Executive Director of MPIDC Kumar Purushottam and RSS Coordinator Dr. Nishant Khare, an important meeting of the owners of the exporting industries and the officials of the association was held here on Sunday.

Pramod Dafaria, president AIMP, informed MP Lalwani and the administrative officials that due to the long lockdown, the morale of the exporting industries of the city is deteriorating and they are experiencing difficulties due to the halt of export activities. Thus they are seeking the cooperation of the administration. The Collector discussed and also listened to their problems and assured them of a solution.

Rs. 13 crore export consignment of Jash Engineering has been stalled. Similarly, the export consignment of Vishal Feb to Taxla Company is pending.

A company management asked for permission to bring in their workers from Sagar district.

In the meeting, Vice President Yogesh Mehta, Secretary Sunil Vyas, Joint Secretary Tarun Vyas, Amit Dhakad, Anil Paliwal, Reena Jain, Anil Joshi from Vishal Fab India, Prateek Patel from Jash Engineering, Sanjay Samaria of Samaria Group, Representative of Industry related to confectionery industry and agriculture industry Etc. were present.