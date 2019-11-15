Indore: Explore the secrets of Kavadia this weekend

Indore: The wonders around Indore are endless but they are hidden and covered in the secrets of the past. One such spot is Kavadia mountain.

Though there are several mountains and hillocks around Indore, this one stands apart because of rare and unique formation of rocks. What makes it stand out is the quantity of rocks found here, which is rare even on the world map. Since there is no habitation, we suggest you go in large groups to this wonderful place.

How to reach?

Located 75 kilometres from Free Press office, Indore, Kavadia mountain can be visited over the weekend. It takes a little over two hours to reach the place and trek up the mountain.

Starting from Indore, take the shortest route to Devguradia from your house. Continue straight towards Nayta Mundla Square and take left from there to drive towards Kampel. From Kampel, continue straight towards Pedmi. Continue further straight crossing Hanuman temple, turn left for Udainagar road. Drive straight towards Udainagar and further head towards Peepari. A kilometre ahead of Peepari lies the route for adventure seekers as one has to trek for three kilometres to reach Kavadia mountain.

You will see a range of seven mountains with large basalt columns cut in hexagonal shape and placed in interlocking style all over.

How did basalt columns form?

Basalt columns are large hexagonal structure, which have amazing geometric shape. They are formed when lava from an active volcano cools down over time and the cooling is uniform.

Wonder why it is hexagonal and not triangular or square? This was a mystery until recently when some researchers found that cooling down lava at 90 degrees do not form these unique structures. The same goes for lesser degrees required to form other geometrical shapes. Cooling down lava at 120 degrees is perfect for stability. This is the reason why these rocks are found in hexagonal shapes.

Explorer Zafar Shaikh, who was mesmerised by the place, said, “You can find unique birds, trees and experience unique scents on this mountain.”

Forest ranger Syed Imitiaz Ali having served in the area said, “The ecosystem of this forest area is different from any other place in state. It is self-sustainable and seems to get unique minerals from these rocks.” The trees found in area have large leaves and thin trunks.

Travel advisory:

• You should carry food as there are no restaurants or outlets. Remember not to leave any trash behind as the entire mountain is a protected area under Indian Forest Act, 1927.

• Enthusiastic photographers should carry their cameras as there are several opportunities for clicking pictures.

• Carry water little more than expected as temperatures tend to vary.

• You can carry picnic mat and sit around to enjoy your meals.

• Wear your walking shoes, as one has to trek for at least three kilometres to reach the place.