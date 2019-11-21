Indore: Experts share challenges before media

Indore: The condition of media in different countries was discussed at the one-day international seminar organised at School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC) DAVV on Thursday. Experts from developing nations presented their research papers on the topic 'Media and Society in Developing Nation'. The programme was organised in three parts; opening ceremony, technical session and valedictory session.

In the seminar, Dr Firas Sweid (Syria), Lin Isa (Syria), Hanan Ahmed Ali - Al-Jarmoozi (Yemen), Alaa Ha-Al-Alhamss (Palestine), Joshua Boit (Kenya) and Sory Mamady Kourouma (Guinea) were invited as international guests, said Head of department (SJMC) Sonalee Nargunde.

The chief guests of the inaugural programme of the seminar were Dr Jayant Bhise, Dr Rajesh Dixit, Dr Firas Sweid from Syria and Pushpendra Pal Singh (Madhya Pradesh Public Relations).

The international seminar was conducted in two technical sessions. International researchers reviewed researches in the session.

In the first technical session, Syrian researcher Dr Firas Sweid and his wife Lin Isa through their research paper expressed the kind of problems they faced in Syria including political differences, malnutrition, culture, and social media. They also spoke on the role of media on changing these situations

Yemen country researcher Hanan Ahmed Ali - Al-Jarmoozii said through her research papers about her country's tradition, sports and food. She also said the fact that Indian biryani is eaten there with great fervour. She also expressed anguish that games of their country are not taken in the International Olympic Games and also highlighted the problem of food, fuel and water in Yemen.

In the concluding session of the international seminar, Chinmay Mishra and DAVV Vice Chancellor Renu Jain were present as a chief guest in that session.

DAVV Vice Chancellor Dr Renu Jain while addressing all the researchers and listeners said that we have only two weapons, one sword and the other is pen and always at the end the pen beats the sword.

Chinmay Mishra said that in the current context, the criteria of media seem to be double. With the prevalence of social media, the work of print and electronic media has increased. He shared his thoughts on changing society and explained the increasing competition in the society.