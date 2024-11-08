Indore: Experts From 16 Nations Take Part In International Conference At DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): International Conference on Physics and Mechanics of New Materials and their Applications was inaugurated at DAVV Auditorium on Thursday. The event brought together experts and participants from 16 countries, including Russia, Taiwan, Japan, and India, for a three-day exchange of cutting-edge research and insights in materials science.

The inaugural ceremony featured addresses from dignitaries, including DAVV vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai, Dr Chang from Taiwan, Dr Vijay K Gupta, Dr Sanjeev Tokekar, Dr Nagendra Sohni etc. Chang and Gupta are serving as conference chairs providing leadership to ensure the success of this prestigious event.

The opening ceremony included two main sessions. In the first session, each guest shared insights on the significance of new material development and its potential applications across industries.

The second session saw two plenary reports presented by leading experts: Dr Pankaj Koyankar from Tokushima University, Japan, and Dr Alexander from Federal University, Russia. Their presentations highlighted recent advances in material mechanics and emerging technologies that could transform industries worldwide.

Over the next two days, participants will engage in further plenary sessions featuring reports from various international experts. The conference will also include paper presentations by researchers from around the world in both online and offline formats.

The conference will continue until November 9 serving as a platform for scientists and researchers to share innovations in physics and materials science that promise to address contemporary challenges and foster international collaboration.