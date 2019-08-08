Indore: Expect more rain in next two days: Met department

Indore: Moderate rain lashed city on Wednesday and pulled down temperature to three degrees below normal level. City recorded 12.6 milimetres of intermittent rain till 5.30 pm.

The maximum temperature, which hovered around 29 degrees Celsius for past few days, dropped to 25.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Rain started early in the morning and continued till late evening.

With Wednesday’s rain, the total rainfall recorded in the city was 544.7 mm (21.44 inches). The regional meteorological department officials have forecast more rainfall in next couple of days with thunderstorm.

“Monsoon is active across the state and it will witness heavy rainfall in 28 districts including Dhar, Jhabua, Barwani and Alirajpur of Indore division,” met department officials said.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Anupgarh, Narnaul, Etawa, Satna, Ambikapur, Chaibasa and thence to the centre of the deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengaland extends upto 2.1 km above mean sea level.

The cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 4.5 km above mean sea level persists. Due to these factors, the temperature in city too will remain below normal for next couple of days.”

City recorded maximum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal while minimum temperature recorded at 24 degrees Celsius was two degrees above normal. The humidity in morning was recorded at 98 percent and it decreased to 95 percent in the evening.