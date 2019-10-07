Indore: Expect more rain before monsoon withdrawal

Indore: After a sunny morning, residents were in for a surprise as monsoon rain, which in its last leg, lashed city on Sunday afternoon.

Though the downpour continued for two hours, the meteorological department could record only 2.2 mm of rain, taking the October’s rainfall to 20.8 mm (0.81 inches). Along with rain in October, the total rainfall from June till date is 1351.3 mm (53.2 inches).

The department officials said weather conditions will remain same for next three days as the withdrawal of south-west monsoon will commence from October 10.

“Weather will get clear after October 8 in the north-east MP. It will get clear in Indore district from October 10,” a department official said wishing anonymity. He also said that mornings will be foggy because of high humidity.

On Sunday, city recorded maximum temperature of 29.2 degrees, which was four degrees below normal while the minimum temperature at 20.2 degrees Celsius was normal.