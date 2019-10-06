Indore: Expect more rain before monsoon withdrawal

Indore: After a sunny morning, residents were in for a surprise as monsoon rain, which in its last leg, lashed city on Sunday afternoon.

Though the downpour continued for two hours, the meteorological department could record only 2.2 mm of rain, taking the October’s rainfall to 20.8 mm (0.81 inches). Along with rain in October, the total rainfall from June till date is 1351.3 mm (53.2 inches)

The department officials said weather conditions will remain same for next three days as the withdrawal of south-west monsoon will commence from October 10.

“Weather will get clear after October 8 in the north-east MP. It will get clear in Indore district from October 10,” a department official said wishing anonymity. He also said that mornings will be foggy because of high humidity.

On Sunday, city recorded maximum temperature of 29.2 degrees, which was four degrees below normal while the minimum temperature at 20.2 degrees Celsius was normal.

City’s weather in October: The south-west monsoon normally withdraws by September last week. In October, days are warmer and nights are cooler. The surface winds are northerly while normal rainfall is 43.4 mm with 2.7 rainy days.

On rare occasions, Indore comes under influence of cyclonic disturbances from Bay of Bengal, which crosses Andhra coast. On such occasions, heavy rain is recorded in and around city. Days are sultry due to high humidity that varies between 40 per cent and 60 per cent.

The average maximum temperature varies between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. Average minimum temperature varies between 17 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius. Average number of days of thunderstorm is 2.1. Day and night temperatures start falling as month advances.

Reservoirs full, Yeshwant Sagar overflowing for 2 months:

With continuous rainfall, Indore’s most reservoirs are full. Yeshwant Sagar is overflowing for last two months. Yeshwant Sagar dam sluice gates were opened for the first time on August 9. They are open since then to maintain maximum level.