INDORE: Existing Covid-19 situation prompts state higher education department to cancel post graduate first, third semester examinations

Indore: Though the Covid-19 cases have come down, Department of Higher Education (DHE) has not allowed to conduct first and third semester examinations of post-graduate courses.
“Physiologically, students are not ready for examinations. Besides, educational institutions are not prepared for exams at present. So, DHE has allowed promotion of students to next semester on the basis of internal exam marks and marks of pervious semester,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat.
It is to be noted that DHE on Monday had issued instructions to conduct first, second and third year examination of undergraduate courses and second and fourth semester examination of post-graduate courses in presence of students. However, like session 2019-20, it allowed post-graduate students of first and third semester to be promoted to upper semester on the basis of their performance in internal exams and pervious semester exams.
The students will have to complete their practical work, session work, internal assessment, assignment from home. This work will be considered as their internal exams. DHE stated that for regular postgraduate first semester students, marks should be awarded considering internal marks as the base marks. 100 per cent assessment should be done on basis of internal marks. Answer sheets of internal exams will be maintained in colleges as per the rules of the university concerned.
In the case of first semester private students, assignment should be taken from them. Taking assignment marks as base marks, they should be awarded marks in first semester. For regular postgraduate third semester students, marks should be awarded considering internal marks of current semester and marks of previous semester. 50 per cent weightage, each, should be given to internal marks and pervious semester marks for preparing results of third semester. As reported earlier, UG first, second and third year exams will be conducted in April and May and PG second and fourth semester exams in June.
Colleges to demand additional funds: Colleges are going to demand additional funds for conducting exams as DHE has directed universities to increase number of exam centres for implementation of Covid-19 norms. Social distancing norm has to be followed at exam centres. So, universities have been told to increase number of examination centres. As more resources have been to be deployed following increase in number of exam halls, the colleges are going to demand additional funds from colleges, said Private College Association president Dr Rajeev Jhalani.