INDORE: Existing Covid-19 situation prompts state higher education department to cancel post graduate first, third semester examinations

Indore: Though the Covid-19 cases have come down, Department of Higher Education (DHE) has not allowed to conduct first and third semester examinations of post-graduate courses.

“Physiologically, students are not ready for examinations. Besides, educational institutions are not prepared for exams at present. So, DHE has allowed promotion of students to next semester on the basis of internal exam marks and marks of pervious semester,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat.

It is to be noted that DHE on Monday had issued instructions to conduct first, second and third year examination of undergraduate courses and second and fourth semester examination of post-graduate courses in presence of students. However, like session 2019-20, it allowed post-graduate students of first and third semester to be promoted to upper semester on the basis of their performance in internal exams and pervious semester exams.

The students will have to complete their practical work, session work, internal assessment, assignment from home. This work will be considered as their internal exams. DHE stated that for regular postgraduate first semester students, marks should be awarded considering internal marks as the base marks. 100 per cent assessment should be done on basis of internal marks. Answer sheets of internal exams will be maintained in colleges as per the rules of the university concerned.